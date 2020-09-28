PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced the contract categories for 192 domestic cricketers.

A press release by the cricket board stated that veteran left-handed batsman Fawad Alam, all-rounder Fahim Ashraf, Khushdil Shah and Imran Khan Snr. were among the 10 players that were award A plus category contract.

The PCB has placed 38 players in the A category list including Ahmed Shehzad, Amir Yamin, Anwar Ali, Asif Ali, Bilawal Bhatti, Ehsan Adil, Hammad Azam, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Saad Nasim, Salman Butt, Sami Aslam, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohail Tanvir and Tabish Khan.

Adil Amin, Ahsan Ali, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Akif Javed, Amad Butt, Awais Zia, Azeem Ghumman, Rohail Nazir, Sahibzada Farhan, Saif Badar, Sameen Gul, Saud Shakeel, Umaid Asif, Umar Khan and Usman Qadir were among the 47 players with B category contract whereas 71 players including Dilbar Hussain, Saifullah Bangash, Sohail Akhtar, Usama Mir, Zeeshan Ashraf and Zia-ul-Haq have been given C contract players.

Ahsan Baig, Ali Usman, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Samiullah Jnr, Saqib Jamil, Shadab Majeed, Waqar Hussain and Ziad Khan along with 18 others were given D category contract.

Monthly salary structure

According to the PCB’s new monthly retainer structure, the players in the A plus category will earn Rs150,000 whereas A category players will receive Rs85,000 in the next 12 months.

The monthly stipend for B category players has been set at Rs75,000 whereas C category players will pocket Rs65,000 each month. Monthly salary for the D category players is Rs40,000.

Chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team has extended his congratulations to the players who were awarded with A plus contracts.

“I want to congratulate the 10 players for securing the newly-introduced A Plus category contracts, which is a reward for their efforts and hard work in the 2019-20 season that either earned them recognition in domestic cricket or places in the Pakistan men’s national team,” he was quoted saying in a press release. “I accept there will be a few players who will feel hard done but we could only pick a maximum of 10 players in this category.”

“I want to assure every high-performing player that he will remain available for selection in the side and depending on how he performs in the 2020-21 season, will be in line for an increment next year.”

“We want to make Pakistan cricket tough, competitive and performance-based, and this slab-based retainer policy is a reflection of this strategy. I am confident this will induce more passion amongst the players, which, in turn, will not only benefit the players but also Pakistan cricket.”