Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
Cricket

PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the squads of the six association sides for this year’s National T20 Cup on Wednesday.

The tournament will be played from September 30 to October 18 across three different venues in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The teams were selected by the coaches of the sides and were announced by the PCB in its press release.

“Head coaches of the six Cricket Associations today confirmed their 16-player squads for this month’s National T20 Cup,” the release read. “The squads were finalised from a pool of players, which the head coaches had selected on 28 August.”

Left-handed batsman Haris Sohail will lead Balochistan whereas world number two T20I batsman Babar Azam has been named the captain of the Central Punjab side.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Imad Wasim will be leading Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern respectively.

Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed will be the captain for Sindh whereas left-handed batsman Shan Masood will lead Southern Punjab.

Northern will be defending their title in the upcoming campaign.

According to PCB, the tournament will be played on a double-league basis for the first time in its history. “The format has been changed keeping in view the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and to provide the players with more opportunities to stake claims in the national side.”

The board further mentioned that the tournament will provide a platform for the players to impress the owners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises ahead of the drafting process for the next year’s competition.





