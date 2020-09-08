PCB announces new pay structure for domestic cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a new and improved pay structure for the domestic cricketers.

As per the official statement released by the cricket governing body in the country on Tuesday, the A+ category domestic players will have an opportunity to earn more than Rs3 million in the 2020-21 season.

The cricket board has also announced the monthly retainer structure according to which 10 players would be earning Rs150,000 per month.

“Once the lowly paid top domestic cricket performers now have the opportunity to earn as high as Rs3.2million, which is 83 per cent more than 2019-20, and as low as Rs1.8million, still a seven per cent increase from what the players in the highest category received last year,” the PCB stated in its press release.

The PCB further stated that the schedule earning structure provides the best players an opportunity to take part in all National T20 Cup, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Pakistan Cup matches.

Players will receive Rs150,000 for 12 months and earn Rs40,000 for National T20 Cup and Pakistan Cup fixtures each whereas for the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches, players will received Rs60,000 each.

The PCB stated that monthly retainer for D category players is Rs40,000 but they will be earning the same match fee as the highest category player.

“This, in turn, means any D category player who features in all the 30 First XI league matches will earn PKR1.8million. These numbers will increase if a player’s side reaches the finals as this will mean more matches and share in prize moneys.”

The new structure will help players earn seven per cent more of what they earned in the previous campaign. “Last year, all the domestic contracted First XI players had received a flat monthly retainer of Rs50,000 and match fee of PKR40,000 for white-ball cricket and Rs75,000 for red-ball cricket.”