PCB announces cash prizes for National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the cash prizes for the upcoming National T20 Cup First XI.

According to a press release, the winning team will get Rs5 million while the runners-up will pocket half of that.

The player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and best wicketkeeper will get an equal share of Rs400,000.

The man of the match of every fixture will get Rs25,000 each while the star performer of the grand finale will be rewarded with Rs35,000.

“The top performing domestic cricketers are already in line to earn to in a range of Rs3.2 million to Rs1.8 million only on the basis of their match fee and improved, enhanced monthly retainer structure, which was approved by the PCB’s Board of Governors in their 58th meeting,” the release read.

The National T20 Cup First XI tournament will be played from September 30 to October 18 in Multan and Rawalpindi.

The opening fixture will be played between defending champions Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.