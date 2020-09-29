Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has confirmed that he will not tinker much with the team combinations when Zimbabwe tours the country in October, the Press Trust of India has reported.

“We are very excited to be playing our first ODI series after more than a year at home,” he said. “[And] we will try a combination of experienced and young players but we don’t intend to experiment too much.”

The 46-year-old is wary that the three-match ODI series is a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s One-Day Super League which serves as qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Related: Zimbabwe Cricket receives permission for Pakistan tour

“We have to keep in mind that the points at stake in the series against Zimbabwe will count towards the 2023 World Cup qualification process,” he said. “So the coming series not only gives us a chance to get points but also start trying out different combinations for the next World Cup.”

Zimbabwe are set to arrive in Pakistan in October where the three-match ODI and T20I series will be played behind the closed doors.

The 50-over games will be played in Multan and whereas the 20-over contest will be organised in Rawalpindi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Misbah-ul-Haq statements, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.