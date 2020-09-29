Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has confirmed that he will not tinker much with the team combinations when Zimbabwe tours the country in October, the Press Trust of India has reported.

“We are very excited to be playing our first ODI series after more than a year at home,” he said. “[And] we will try a combination of experienced and young players but we don’t intend to experiment too much.”

The 46-year-old is wary that the three-match ODI series is a part of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s One-Day Super League which serves as qualifiers for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Related: Zimbabwe Cricket receives permission for Pakistan tour

“We have to keep in mind that the points at stake in the series against Zimbabwe will count towards the 2023 World Cup qualification process,” he said. “So the coming series not only gives us a chance to get points but also start trying out different combinations for the next World Cup.”

Zimbabwe are set to arrive in Pakistan in October where the three-match ODI and T20I series will be played behind the closed doors.

The 50-over games will be played in Multan and whereas the 20-over contest will be organised in Rawalpindi.