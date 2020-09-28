Monday, September 28, 2020  | 9 Safar, 1442
HOME > Hockey

Pakistan hockey team’s vice-captain asks PM Khan to do ‘justice’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Butt urges country’s leader to provide funds for national sport

Pakistan hockey team’s vice-captain Ammad Shakeel Butt has requested the Prime Minister Imran Khan to do 'justice' with the national sport.

The 24-year-old made those remarks while interacting with the media on Monday.

“We couldn’t conduct our training sessions due to the funding issues,” the defender said. “We could not participate in four major events.”

“I would request the Prime Minister to do justice with the national sport. The funds should be released so that the players continue to work hard and bring the lost glory back.”

The Sialkot-born Butt also lamented on the lack of media coverage of the sport in the country.

“There was little broadcasting on hockey events by the local media due to which our players could not get recognition. The players and the sport itself could not be groomed because of that,” he said.

