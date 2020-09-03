Seven-year-old Pakistani sets new Guinness martial arts world record

Fatima Naseem landed 242 full contact elbow strikes in a minute

Guinness has confirmed that a seven-year-old girl from Pakistan has set a new world record in the field of martial arts.

She had attempted the record back in August and the organisation confirmed the feat in an email .

"The most full contact elbow strikes in one minute using alternate elbows (female) is 242, and was achieved by Fatima Naseem in Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan, on August 16, 2020," Guinness stated on its website.

The previous record was held by India's Shurti S, who hit 211 strikes in a minute in 2018.

Guinness also stated that the seven-year-old showcased her talent while participating in many martial arts competition in order to prepare to achieve the title.

Fatima is the daughter of renowned Pakistan martial artist Rashid Naseem who has set 60 world records himself.