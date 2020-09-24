Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones

SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: 76ShadabKhan/Twitter

Pakistan cricketers have expressed their sorrow over the demise of the former Australia batsman Dean Jones.

The 59-year-old was in India to cover the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a commentator where he reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack which proved fatal on Thursday.

Cricketers, including veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, star fast-bowler Mohammad Amir and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja expressed sorrow over the death of Jones on their official Twitter accounts.

Jones led Islamabad United to their second Pakistan Super League (PSL) title as the head coach.

He was the coach of the Karachi Kings franchise during the PSL 2020 and was expected to return to Pakistan for the remainder of the matches in November later this year.

Jones represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs where he has managed to score 9,699 runs, which included 18 centuries and 60 half-centuries.

