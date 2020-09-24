Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones

Pakistan cricketers have expressed their sorrow over the demise of the former Australia batsman Dean Jones.

The 59-year-old was in India to cover the ongoing 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a commentator where he reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack which proved fatal on Thursday.

Cricketers, including veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, star fast-bowler Mohammad Amir and former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja expressed sorrow over the death of Jones on their official Twitter accounts.

PCB is devastated with the news of Dean Jones’ passing. On behalf of Pakistan cricket, the PCB offers its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire cricket community. pic.twitter.com/Bur7K12Vrs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 24, 2020

Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions. #RIPDeanJones pic.twitter.com/866rmiNmb6 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 24, 2020

Shocked to hear the news regarding the passing of Dean Jones. He really loved Pakistan cricket and was an amazing man. Thoughts with his family at this difficult time. — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 24, 2020

I hope your red book will always have my name on a better side, and I promise that my good books will always have yours. World lost a legend today, many like me lost a mentor today. Miss you Deano! pic.twitter.com/FGVxWB0r4R — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) September 24, 2020

Devastating news about the passing of @ProfDeano ! I don’t have words currently to express this tragic loss in cricket. RIP DEAN .. we will miss you ! — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) September 24, 2020

Amna and I are devastated beyond words on Deano’s news. It truly feels like losing a close family member. Our thoughts are with Jane and family. RIP Coach, you will always be in our thoughts and prayers! — Ali Naqvi (@AliNaqvi808) September 24, 2020

My first coach at the big stage at @IsbUnited: @ProfDeano is no more. Thank you for everything coach, may you rest in peace. Rest in peace professor. pic.twitter.com/zq2Tf6WI9Q — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 24, 2020

Sad and shocked to hear about @ProfDeano demise.

REST IN PEACE #DeanJones pic.twitter.com/ivTxQfjmxF — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) September 24, 2020

really shocking to me u will b missed 😔 pic.twitter.com/fVD6MzZMHK — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 24, 2020

Jones led Islamabad United to their second Pakistan Super League (PSL) title as the head coach.

He was the coach of the Karachi Kings franchise during the PSL 2020 and was expected to return to Pakistan for the remainder of the matches in November later this year.

Jones represented Australia in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs where he has managed to score 9,699 runs, which included 18 centuries and 60 half-centuries.