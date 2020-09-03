Watch: Pakistan cricketers greet families after returning from England tour

Pakistan cricketers Azhar Ali and Wahab Riaz shared cute videos of themselves greeting their families after returning from their bilateral tour of England.

The Test skipper and fast-bowler posted the clips on their Twitter account on Wednesday.

So nice to be back with family after over 2 months missed them a lot… @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/xg1b0ote8V — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 2, 2020

And this is who we do it for❤️



Great to be home back with family after a long 2 month trip



Family give you the best joy like no other 🤗 pic.twitter.com/LqTOSOySkF — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 2, 2020

The side lost their three-match Test series 1-0 but managed to draw the three-match T20I series 1-1.

Pakistan’s Test and T20I teams returned to the country after their bilateral tour came to an end on Tuesday.

T20I skipper Babar Azam, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan will stay in England for their Vitality T20 Blast campaign.

Former captain Shoaib Malik will also stay in the country. Bowling coach Waqar Younis, on the other hand, has flown to Australia.