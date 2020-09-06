Olympian Samiullah Khan recalls 1965 war, intense rivalry with India

Olympian Samiullah Khan believes that no rivalry on the hockey field can come close to India-Pakistan clash.

The 69-year-old, who won world the World Cup for Pakistan in 1978 in Beounis Aires after a 3-1 win over the Netherlands, explained that nothing was comparable to the feeling of playing against arch-rivals India.

“I cannot explain the feeling of the match between India and Pakistan back then,” said Samiullah while talking to Samaa TV. “I can tell you that as soon as the match began, our core purpose was to somehow get the better of the opposition. The atmosphere was so intense for both team and there is no other rivalry which can come close to that. For me, one of the most special matches of my career was the 7-1 win in front of Indira Gandhi in India.”

‘Great enthusiasm’

Talking about the war of 1965, Samiullah who is also known as the ‘Flying Horse’, recalled that he, along with his cousins and friends, used to collect eatables to give to the army convoy.

“I was only 14 or 15 years back then when the 1965 war started between India and Pakistan,” he recalled. “There was great enthusiasm in the nation. I clearly remember that me and my friends along with cousins used to get up early and collect eatables for the convoy of Pakistan army who were leaving for the border areas.”