Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Basketball

Nuggets claim nervy win over Lakers in Western Conference finals

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Nuggets claim nervy win over Lakers in Western Conference finals

Photo: AFP

Jamal Murray starred with 28 points as the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the third fixture of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday.

Murray nailed two crucial late three-pointers in the closing minutes as Denver held on for a 114-106 victory in game three to reduce the Lakers lead in the best-of-seven series to 2-1.

But the Nuggets — who looked in complete control for long periods of the contest — were given a mighty scare by the Lakers in a thrilling fourth quarter battle.

The Lakers had trailed by 20 points with just over 10 minutes remaining in the contest but whittled away the Denver lead to just three points with 3min 53sec left on the clock in Orlando.

But just as it looked as if LeBron James and Anthony Davis were poised to complete a remarkable comeback, Murray regrouped to take the game away from the Lakers.

The 23-year-old Canadian’s three-pointer from 26 feet gave Denver a seven-point advantage at 106-99 and he then provided the assist for Paul Millsap to make it 108-99.

With less than a minute on the clock, Murray struck the dagger blow with a 29-foot three-point jumpshot to make it 111-99 and effectively seal victory.

The Lakers meanwhile were left reflecting on an uneven display which ultimately left James and Davis with too much to do.

James led the scoring with a triple double comprised of 30 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, with six turnovers. Davis had 27 points, with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (12) and Kyle Kuzma (11) the only other Lakers players to crack double figures.

Murray, who also had 12 assists, was backed with 26 points from Jerami Grant while Nikola Jokic weighed in with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Game four in the series takes place in Orlando on Thursday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Basketball Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers nba
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Western Conference finals, NBA Western Conference finals, NBA 2020-21, Denver Nuggets beat Los Angeles Lakers, Denver vs Los Angeles, Nuggets vs Lakers, Nuggets beat Lakers,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi's stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Here's why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Here’s why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Watch: Somerset's Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Watch: Somerset’s Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure
Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure
PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches
PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.