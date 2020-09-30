National T20 Cup: Northern set 243-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Haider Ali produced a blinder of a knock as Northern set a 243-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to win the opening game of the National T20 Cup First XI in Multan on Wednesday.

The right-hander scored 90 off just 51 balls with the help of eight fours and six maximums to put the defending champions in a strong position.

Earlier, the defending champions had won the toss and elected to bat first.

Northern is being led by all-rounder Shadab Khan whereas KP is being captained by wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Northern’s regular captain and star all-rounder Imad Wasim has been ruled out of the Multan-legged matches.

In the previous two meetings during the last year’s competition, it was Northern who came out on top on both occasions.

The tournament is played on a double-league basis for the first time in its history.

According to PCB, it will provide a platform for the players to impress the owners of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises ahead of the drafting process for the next year’s competition.

Northern XI: Zeeshan Malik, Ali Imran, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Asif Ali, Umar Amin, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Musa Khan, Haris Rauf.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan (captain and wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Wahab Riaz, Usman Shinwari, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Junaid Khan (vice-captain)