New Zealand Women beat Australia in third WT20I

Amelia Kerr led New Zealand Women to a five-wicket win over Australia in the third WT20I in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The home team clinched the three-match series with the score of 2-1.

The Southern Stars, electing to bat first, managed 123-7 in their 20 overs. Ash Gardner top scored with 29 off 21 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Captain Meg Lanning made 21 in 23 balls after hitting four boundaries.

Kerr was the pick of the bowler for the visitors as she returned with figures of 2-18 in four overs. Lea Tahuhu also took two wickets.

New Zealand completed the run chase with three balls to spare.

Amy Satterthwaite made 30 off 25 deliveries with three boundaries to her name whereas captain Sophie Devine played a 25-run knock which came off 22 deliveries with the help of a boundary and a six.

Katey Martin struck 23 off 24 balls with a four and a six to her name. Georgia Wareham returned with figures of 3-19 in three overs for the Southern Stars.