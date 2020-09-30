Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand Women beat Australia in third WT20I

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
New Zealand Women beat Australia in third WT20I

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Amelia Kerr led New Zealand Women to a five-wicket win over Australia in the third WT20I in Brisbane on Wednesday.

The home team clinched the three-match series with the score of 2-1.

The Southern Stars, electing to bat first, managed 123-7 in their 20 overs. Ash Gardner top scored with 29 off 21 deliveries with the help of five boundaries.

Related: Australia’s Alyssa Healy breaks MS Dhoni’s T20I wicketkeeping record

Captain Meg Lanning made 21 in 23 balls after hitting four boundaries.

Kerr was the pick of the bowler for the visitors as she returned with figures of 2-18 in four overs. Lea Tahuhu also took two wickets.

New Zealand completed the run chase with three balls to spare.

Amy Satterthwaite made 30 off 25 deliveries with three boundaries to her name whereas captain Sophie Devine played a 25-run knock which came off 22 deliveries with the help of a boundary and a six.

Katey Martin struck 23 off 24 balls with a four and a six to her name. Georgia Wareham returned with figures of 3-19 in three overs for the Southern Stars.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Women Cricket New Zealand Women
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia Women, New Zealand Women, Cricket, Women's Cricket, WT20I, Brisbane, Australia, New Zealand, Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, AUSWvNZW,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Northern set 243-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
National T20 Cup: Northern set 243-run target for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.