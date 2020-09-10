Thursday, September 10, 2020  | 21 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration

Posted: Sep 10, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration

Photo: AFP

New Zealand fast-bowler Trent Boult has named former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram as one of his cricket inspirations.

The left-arm pacer held an interactive session on the social media website Instagram in which he was replied to some questions asked by his fans in a question and answer session.

The 31-year-old said that he was inspired to become a swing bowler after watching Akram.

The Lahore-born, who is considered one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, represented his country in 460 fixtures and 916 wickets.

Cricket new zealand Pakistan
 
