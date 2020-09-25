New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) got the green signal to host fixtures against Pakistan and West Indies later this year, Cricbuzz has reported.

NZC Chief Executive Officer David White has welcomed the development, adding that the bilateral tours will help the board’s financial situation during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a huge boost for us,” he was quoted saying by the cricketing website. “It’s our financial lifeline. International cricket funds the whole game of cricket in New Zealand. It’s very important for us.”

The NZC official stated that it will cover the quarantine and flight costs of the visiting teams.

White believes that the presence or absence of crowds will not affect the matches in any way. “It would be great to have crowds but it’s not a deal-breaker for us. Hopefully we’re at Level 1 and we’re having crowds. But if we’re at Level 2 we can still proceed.”

The schedule of the matches will be announced at a later date.

New Zealand have not played any international fixtures since their limited-overs tour of Australia was halted halfway because of the global health crisis.

West Indies and Pakistan have recently returned from their tours of England.