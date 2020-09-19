Craig McMillan quits as Bangladesh batting consultant

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that the former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has stepped down as the team’s batting consultant for their tour of Sri Lanka after the death of his father.

“Craig has communicated to us that his father has passed away recently and therefore it would not be possible for him to take up the batting consultant’s position of the national team for the upcoming tour at this moment of grief,” BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement.

“We fully understand his situation. Our sympathies are with Craig and his family during this difficult time,” he stated.

The 44-year-old was appointed in August for the tour after former South African batsman Neil McKenzie stepped down from the post because of the coronavirus crisis.

He was scheduled to join the team’s pre-tour training camp in Sri Lanka, the national board had said.

The three-Test series, expected to start in mid-October, will mark both countries’ return to international cricket after pandemic lockdowns.