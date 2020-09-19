Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Craig McMillan quits as Bangladesh batting consultant

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Craig McMillan quits as Bangladesh batting consultant

Photo: AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that the former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has stepped down as the team’s batting consultant for their tour of Sri Lanka after the death of his father.

“Craig has communicated to us that his father has passed away recently and therefore it would not be possible for him to take up the batting consultant’s position of the national team for the upcoming tour at this moment of grief,” BCB Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said in a statement.

“We fully understand his situation. Our sympathies are with Craig and his family during this difficult time,” he stated.

The 44-year-old was appointed in August for the tour after former South African batsman Neil McKenzie stepped down from the post because of the coronavirus crisis.

He was scheduled to join the team’s pre-tour training camp in Sri Lanka, the national board had said.

The three-Test series, expected to start in mid-October, will mark both countries’ return to international cricket after pandemic lockdowns.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Craig McMillan Cricket new zealand Sri Lanka
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Craig McMillan, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Craig McMillan quits as Bangladesh batting coach,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Somerset's Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Watch: Somerset’s Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Mohammad Hafeez urges management to try youngsters in Zimbabwe series
Mohammad Hafeez urges management to try youngsters in Zimbabwe series
Here's why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Here’s why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
PM Khan calls high-level meeting with PCB officials, cricketers
PM Khan calls high-level meeting with PCB officials, cricketers
Mohammad Hafeez opens up about current domestic structure’s fallout
Mohammad Hafeez opens up about current domestic structure’s fallout
Shoaib Akhtar reveals when he decided to quit international cricket
Shoaib Akhtar reveals when he decided to quit international cricket
Sindh’s Rumman Raees, Rameez Raja Jr. to miss 2020-21 domestic...
Sindh’s Rumman Raees, Rameez Raja Jr. to miss 2020-21 domestic season
Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure
Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure
PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches
PCB signs three-party broadcast deal for international, domestic matches
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.