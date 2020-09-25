Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Football

Neuer ‘proud’ as Bayern Munich win Super Cup 2020 title

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Neuer ‘proud’ as Bayern Munich win Super Cup 2020 title

Photo: AFP

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer said that he was proud of his side after beat Sevilla to win their second UEFA Super Cup title on Thursday.

Lucas Ocampos converted an early penalty for Sevilla. Leon Goretzka then equalised for the Bavarians with a penalty corner.

Veteran midfielder Javi Martinez then scored the match-winning header in extra time to seal a 2-1 win over the Spanish club in Hungary’s capital Budapest.

“I was so happy when the coach brought Javi on, because I know how good he is with his head from set pieces,” the Bayern captain said after the match.

“Sevilla are a well-drilled team, it’s not easy to play against them, but overall we deserved the win and can be proud of ourselves.”

Dream come true

Martinez said that his contribution in winning the silverware for the Bundesliga champions was a dream come true for him. 

“Whenever I wear the Bayern shirt, I always try to give my best and I showed that once again today,” Martinez told Sky. “I always want to help the team by scoring a goal. It’s a dream come true. I’m really happy to win this trophy for a second time after also scoring in 2013.”

After also sweeping the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League trophies, Bayern can win a fifth title this year when they host Borussia Dortmund in Munich for the German Super Cup on Wednesday.

