Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Cricket

National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

Former cricketers Wasim Akram and Ramiz Raja have joined the Urdu commentary panel for the National T20 Cup 1st XI tournament which begins next week.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official, speaking with SAMAA TV, has confirmed the news.

They will team up with Bazid Khan to do commentary in Urdu and English languages throughout the tournament.

The former cricketers, which were part of the victorious Pakistan side in the 1992 World Cup, have worked as commentators for broadcast teams across different countries namely Australia, England and India.

The National T20 Cup 1st XI tournament starts on September 30 in Rawalpindi with defending champions Northern playing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

