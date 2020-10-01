Thursday, October 1, 2020  | 12 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

A superb century by Abdullah Shafique helped Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab by seven wickets in the second fixture of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament in Multan on Sunday.

The 20-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 102 from 58 deliveries as the side successfully chased the 201-run target in 18.5 overs.

He hit 11 boundaries and four sixes in the process.

Shafique was well supported by veteran wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal, on the other hand, made 75 off 41 with 11 boundaries and two maximums to his name.

They put on a match-winning partnership of 145 at the third wicket.

Southern Punjab, after electing to bat first, made 200-8 in their 20 overs thanks to half-centuries by Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood.

Sohaibullah returned with figures of 3-26 in four overs.

It was the second meeting between the two Punjab sides. The previous fixture was abandoned due to rain.

Central Punjab were missing out on the services of all-rounder Fahim Ashraf who has been ruled out of the competition.

Earlier in the day, defending champions Northern got their campaign off to a winning start as they beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by a comfortable 79-run margin at the same venue.

Central Punjab XI: Saad Nasim (captain), Kamran Akmal, Rizwan Hussain, Abddullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Qasim Akram, Irfan Khan, Usman Qadir, Bilal Asif, Naseem Shah and Sohaibullah.

Southern Punjab XI: Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Saif Badar, Aamir Yamin, Umer Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Ilyas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket National T20 Cup Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistan, Cricket, National T20 Cup, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Central Punjab, Southern Punjab, Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, National T20 Cup First XI 2020-21, National T20 Cup 2020-21, Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab T20 2020, Match Predictions Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, 2nd Match National T20 Cup 2020, National T20 Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab live scores, National T20 Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab live updates, Balochistan vs Sindh T20 2020, Multan cricket matches, Saad Nasim, Shan Masood,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Haider Ali stars as Northern thrash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
Abdullah Shafique dazzles as Central Punjab beat Southern Punjab
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.