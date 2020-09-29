Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club

Posted: Sep 29, 2020
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: Western Suburbs District Cricket Club/Facebook

Fast-bowler Mohammad Irfan Jnr. has decided to leave Pakistan cricket and join the Sydney-based Western Suburbs District Cricket Club.

The Nankana Sahab-born pacer was selected in the Southern Punjab squad for the 2020-21 domestic season.

He was named in the Second XI side for the upcoming National T20 Cup.

However, reports surfaced that he was disgruntled over missing out on the First XI team and announced his retirement from the game.

He was linked to the Western Suburbs District Cricket Club, who confirmed that they have signed the lanky six-foot pacer on a long-term contract.

“Wests Cricket are proud to announce that Mohammad Irfan Jnr. has decided to join the Wests family on a long term arrangement,” the statement read. “Mo has made the decision to make the move to Australia and make Sydney his home.”

“We look forward to seeing him in the baggy black cap soon!”

Irfan played 35 T20 matches in which he bagged 43 wickets and at an average of 22.04 with an economy of 8.94.

The Southern Punjab pacer’s last appearance was in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture in which he returned with figures of 5-117 against Balochistan.

He represented Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans in the cash-rich Pakistan Super League (PSL).

