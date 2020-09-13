Sunday, September 13, 2020  | 24 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez urges management to try youngsters in Zimbabwe series

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
Mohammad Hafeez urges management to try youngsters in Zimbabwe series

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that team management should give chance to youngsters in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

The Chevrons are due to arrive in Pakistan for three T20I and three ODI series in October later this year.

Hafeez, while talking to Samaa TV, expressed his opinion that the team management should rest seniors for the series and give chance to younger players.

“I think the team management should give chance to youngsters in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe,” said Hafeez. “This kind of series is a perfect opportunity to test your bench strength and give rest to seniors.”

Testing new openers

Talking about the role of captain Babar Azam in the team, Hafeez shared his opinion that the star batsman should bat in the middle-order to try different things.

“I think in the Zimbabwe series, we should try new opening pair,” he said. “It will help us evaluate the prospect of other opening batsmen in the domestic circuit. I believe Babar should come lower down the order.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan zimbabwe
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman
Babar Azam dethroned as number one T20I batsman
Pakistani footballer Junaid Khan killed in Jamrud attack
Pakistani footballer Junaid Khan killed in Jamrud attack
New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration
New Zealand’s Boult names Pakistan bowling legend as his inspiration
Ajmal unveils Gambhir's advice to Tendulkar in 2011 World Cup...
Ajmal unveils Gambhir’s advice to Tendulkar in 2011 World Cup semi-final
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
PCB announces squads for National T20 Cup
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik's future
Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik’s future
Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket
Yasir Arafat opens up on nepotism culture in Pakistan cricket
Misbah reveals Sarfaraz’s reservations about playing in third England T20I
Misbah reveals Sarfaraz’s reservations about playing in third England T20I
Novak Djokovic suffers dramatic elimination from US Open 2020
Novak Djokovic suffers dramatic elimination from US Open 2020
Mohammad Yousuf ready to settle differences with Misbah-ul-Haq
Mohammad Yousuf ready to settle differences with Misbah-ul-Haq
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.