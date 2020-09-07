Misbah-ul-Haq opens up on Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik’s future

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq believes that veteran all-rounders Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik can be a part of the national team for the next T20 World Cup.

The former captain made those remarks while interacting with the media at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Monday.

“I think both players can be a part of the Pakistan team for the next ICC T20 World Cup,” said Misbah. “If you look at their previous two year’s record, they have done a reasonable job for the team and played some crucial knocks.”

“Even if you look at Shoaib and Hafeez’s strike rate, it is according to the requirement of international cricket.”

The Mianwali-born remarked that there is still some time left before the mega-event and things will be clearer by then. “We are not shutting doors for anyone. We still have ample time left and our focus is to find the best 15 players who can do the job for us in the 2021 edition.”

‘An independent captain’

Commenting on the white-ball captain Babar Azam’s leadership, the 46-year-old clarified the coaching staff’s policy of non-interference.

“Babar is an independent captain who makes his own decisions,” he said. “We never interfere in his matter but we do give him advices. After playing as a captain for so long, I know the importance of freedom in decision making and therefore we don’t want to put unnecessary restrictions on Babar.”

Misbah added: ” He will make mistakes because he is a young captain but even the experienced ones are not perfect. We all have to back him in this journey. ”