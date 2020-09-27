Sunday, September 27, 2020  | 8 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Football

Manchester United ‘didn’t deserve’ to win, admits Solskjaer

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Manchester United ‘didn’t deserve’ to win, admits Solskjaer

Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that his team was lucky to escape with a 3-2 win at Brighton thanks to a penalty from Bruno Fernandes, awarded on a VAR review after the final whistle had blown.

Brighton hit the woodwork five times and thought they had earned a deserved point when Solly March headed home to equalise five minutes into stoppage time.

However, Neal Maupay’s handball was penalised by referee Chris Kavanagh after he consulted a pitchside monitor, having already blown for full-time, and Fernandes converted from the spot in the 100th minute.

Pre-season hopes that United could mount a title challenge to their biggest rivals Liverpool and Manchester City dissipated after a dire display in losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace last weekend.

And Solskjaer’s were not much better on the south coast with Brighton boss Graham Potter lamenting “life is not fair” as United scored with their only shots on target.

“We got away with one. Maybe one point we deserved, we didn’t deserve more,” said Solskjaer. “We’ve got to be honest enough to say they created the most chances. They had loads of shots, they had big chances and that’s not what we want. We need to improve a lot in the few weeks coming forward.”

Lack of pre-season training

Solskjaer again pointed to a shortened pre-season for his side’s slow start as United had just a month between the end to last season and starting the new campaign.

“The spirit and character of the boys I don’t question. The shaprness, fitness and the form will come,” added Solskjaer. “We have a few weeks to catch up and the more games we play, we’ll get better and better and sharper and sharper.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Brighton & Hove Albion Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi's stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
Watch: Imad Wasim's all-round performance for Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast
Watch: Imad Wasim’s all-round performance for Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.