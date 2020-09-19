Klopp backs newly-signed Alcántara to transform Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that the signing of midfielder Thiago Alcántara can transform his side into a better unit.

The Spaniard was signed by the Premier League champions for £25 million from reigning Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich.

He was part of the Bavarian side which won the Champions League and Bundesliga trophy last season.

Klopp, who led The Reds to their first league title in 30 years in the previous season, believes the 29-year-old will add new dimension to the side.

Exceptional player

“He is an absolutely exceptional player and you are right it is difficult to improve a team like us in the moment in a normal way,” said Klopp. “If we take 3-400 million maybe we could find some players but even then, it is not easy.”

He added: “In this specific case it is a player who brings a different dimension in our game, that’s true.”

The manager was optimistic that Alcantara’s “rare” set of skills would be ideal for his team. “It says nothing about the other players it is only different and that is what I was really interested in.”