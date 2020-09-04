Lionel Messi takes U-turn, to stay with Barcelona

Star striker Lionel Messi has decided to stay with Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona for another season.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club, especially after he sent a burofax last week following the side’s thumping 8-2 defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich.

However, the 33-year-old confirmed on Friday evening in an interview with Goal that he is going to stay with the club for another season and will leave in the summer of 2021 as a free-agent.

Messi is currently in the final year of his contract with the Spanish club and it is believed that Barcelona’s hierarchy are willing to extend the player’s agreement for another two seasons.

Big blow for Manchester City

The news will be a devastating blow for Man City who were prepared to make a move for the versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window which would have seen Pep Guardiola reunite with his former star player.

The 33-year-old is Barcelona’s academy product and was promoted to the club’s senior team in the summer of 2005.

Since then, Messi has astronomical numbers for his current club where he scored a staggering 634 goals and provided 285 assists in 731 matches in all competitions.