Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Football

Lionel Messi’s father arrives in Barcelona for showdown talks: reports

Posted: Sep 2, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Lionel Messi’s father arrives in Barcelona for showdown talks: reports

Photo: AFP

Barcelona’s star striker Lionel Messi’s father Jorge Messi has reportedly arrived in the Catalan city to meet with the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

As per Goal.com, the meeting is set to take place on Wednesday where Messi’s father will try to negotiate the way forward for the player’s departure from the Camp Nou.

The Argentine striker has reportedly informed Barcelona about his wish to quit through burofax last week following their humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to English Premier League giants Manchester City which is managed by former Barca manager Pep Guardiola.

Messi has already skipped the pre-season coronavirus testing as well as first two days of the training session under manager Ronald Koeman.

