Friday, September 25, 2020  | 6 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Basketball

Lakers retain lead over Nuggets in NBA Western Conference finals

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Lakers retain lead over Nuggets in NBA Western Conference finals

Photo: AFP

Los Angeles Lakers claimed a six-point win over Denver Nuggets in game four of the NBA Western Conference finals on Thursday.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 60 points as the side register a 114-108 win to extend their lead to 3-1 in best-of-seven series. 

James finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists and Davis had 34 points in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Game five is Saturday in Orlando. The Lakers have wrapped up both their previous series in five games.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 32 points and eight assists, while Jerami Grant finished with 17 for Denver. Serbia’s Nikola Jokic was held in check most of the game and finished with a disappointing 16 points.

James took it upon himself to guard Murray.

“He’s is one of the hottest guys in the bubble,” said James. “He’s very shifty to guard. I just use my length and athleticism, high hand him and meet him at the basket.”

‘Big hole’

Denver has dug another big hole in these playoffs and if they are going to advance to the NBA finals they will have to come back from a 3-1 deficit for the third straight series.

Denver lost game four in each of their first two series against Utah and the Los Angeles Clippers before making a pair of historic comebacks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 13 points and Rajon Rondo tallied 11 points for the Lakers, who bounced back from a loss in game three in which they rebounded poorly by outscoring the Nuggets 25-6 in second chance points on Thursday. Rondo also had seven assists.

The Lakers took the lead 10-9 on a 17-foot basket by Davis with 8:16 left in the first quarter and led the close contest the rest of the way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
LA Lakers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
NBA, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, NBA Western Conference finals, Basketball, NBA Western Conference finals Game 4, Los Angeles Lakers beat Denver Nuggets, Lakers retain lead over Nuggets
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi's stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Here's why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Here’s why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.