Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Cricket

La Liga announces schedule for 2020-21 season

Posted: Sep 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
La Liga announces schedule for 2020-21 season

Photo: AFP

La Liga has announced the schedule for the 2020-21 season with Barcelona hosting Real Madrid in the first El Clasico at Camp Nou on October 25.

The two Spanish giants will then square off once again at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 11, with Zinedine Zidane’s side looking to defend the La Liga title they won in July.

It might be the first El Clasico for Barcelona without its star striker Lionel Messi, who is heavily linked with a move to English club Manchester City.

The Blaugrana are scheduled to start at home to Elche and Madrid at home to Getafe but both games will be rearranged to allow more rest for teams involved in last season’s European competitions, which only ended in August.

On the other hand, Los Blancos are likely to begin their campaign at Real Sociedad on the weekend of September 20 before Barcelona are expected to start at home to Villarreal a week later.

All matches will continue to be staged behind closed doors and according to strict medical regulations aimed at reducing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first games of the new season will be played on the weekend of September 12, eight weeks after the 2019-20 campaign ended on July 19.

barcelona Football LA LIGA Real Madrid spain
 
RELATED STORIES

La Liga 2020-21 schedule, La Liga, Spanish football, Barcelona, Real Madrid, La Liga announces schedule,
 
