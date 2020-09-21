Monday, September 21, 2020  | 2 Safar, 1442
HOME > Football

Zidane criticises Real for ‘lacking in attack’ after Sociedad stalemate

Posted: Sep 21, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Zidane criticises Real for ‘lacking in attack’ after Sociedad stalemate

Photo: AFP

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane lamented on missing goal-scoring opportunities after his side began their 2020-21 La Liga campaign with a goalless draw at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The Los Blancos coach said that his side could have done more to win the three points against the Erreala .

“It’s two points lost but we struggled to make chances, particularly in the second half,” said Zidane. “We had two or three in the first half.”

Related: Real Madrid crowned 2019-20 La Liga champions

“We played a good game, especially defensively. We didn’t concede anything but we lacked a bit in attack, and above all, a goal.”

Topsy-turvy performance

Sergio Ramos, three goals shy of a century for Madrid, watched an acrobatic effort blocked in a quiet first half before Karim Benzema dragged wide of the post after rounding the goalkeeper.

Alexander Isak spurned the best chance when Thibaut Courtois spread his body well to block from the young Swedish striker.

Teenager Ander Barrenetxea side-footed just past the post early in the second half for the hosts while Alex Remiro made comfortable stops from Dani Carvajal and Benzema.

David Silva made his La Liga return after a decade with Manchester City as he took the place of Isak for the final 25 minutes.

Football LA LIGA Real Madrid Real Sociedad Zinedine Zidane
 
RELATED STORIES

Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, La Liga, La Liga 2020-21, Football, Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid,
 
