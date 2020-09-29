Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Sports

Karolina Pliskova reaches French Open 2020 second-round

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karolina Pliskova reaches French Open 2020 second-round

Photo Courtesy: rolandgarros/Twitter

Karolina Pliskova began her French Open 2020 campaign after registering a three-set win over Egypt’s Mayar Sherif on Tuesday.

The 2017 semi-finalist ended the Egyptian’s fairytale Grand Slam breakthrough to set up a Roland Garros second-round clash against former champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Related: Nadal wary of mistakes after progressing in French Open 2020

She squandered eight set points in the opening set as world number 172 Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play in the main draw at a Slam, took a shock lead.

Related: Halep relishes ‘perfect present’ with first-round win

However, the Czech’s greater experience eventually told as she recovered to progress 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4.

Ostapenko, the world number 43, won her first match at the French Open since sweeping to her shock 2017 title when she fired 46 winners past Madison Brengle of the United States to win 6-2, 6-1.

FaceBook WhatsApp
French Open 2020 Jelena Ostapenko Karolina Pliskova Mayar Sherif Tennis
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Roland Garros, Roland Garros 2020, French Open, French Open 2020, tennis french open, nadal french open 2020, pliskova french open, ostapenko french open, djokovic french open, federer french open, roland garros tennis, serena williams french open, french open 2020, french open 2020 dates, 2020 french open, 2020 french open dates, french open 2020 schedule, french open news, french open 2020 dates
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.