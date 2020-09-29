Karolina Pliskova reaches French Open 2020 second-round

Karolina Pliskova began her French Open 2020 campaign after registering a three-set win over Egypt’s Mayar Sherif on Tuesday.

The 2017 semi-finalist ended the Egyptian’s fairytale Grand Slam breakthrough to set up a Roland Garros second-round clash against former champion Jelena Ostapenko.

She squandered eight set points in the opening set as world number 172 Sherif, the first Egyptian woman to play in the main draw at a Slam, took a shock lead.

However, the Czech’s greater experience eventually told as she recovered to progress 6-7 (9/11), 6-2, 6-4.

Ostapenko, the world number 43, won her first match at the French Open since sweeping to her shock 2017 title when she fired 46 winners past Madison Brengle of the United States to win 6-2, 6-1.