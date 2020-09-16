Kamran Akmal advices Misbah-ul-Haq to end nepotism in Pakistan cricket

Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has advised head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq to let go of “likes and dislikes culture” when selecting the national team.

The 38-year-old, who hasn’t played for Pakistan since April 2017, had earlier asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to not carry personal vendettas against its players.

The Lahore-born, while talking to Pak Passion, urged Misbah to be clear with the framework of the selection policy.

“We know that Misbah himself has been through a similar situation like many cricketers,” said Akmal. “Even I am going through similar circumstances but he [Misbah] must be clear in his selection policy which should be performance-based and not about a personal ‘like and dislike’ culture.

“The selectors also need to watch out for cases like that of Fakhar Zaman who has been given plenty of chances but he has not been able to score that many runs.”

‘Don’t force the players’

The Central Punjab wicketkeeper-batsman stated that a player should not be forced to play in a specific format unless they are comfortable in doing so.

“In case of Wahab Riaz, if he is not available or comfortable in Tests, then don’t force him to play in that format and include him in the limited-overs matches only and judge him for those performances, instead of bringing up his decision to not play Test cricket,” he said.

Akmal went on to state that a team should only comprise of players who win matches for their country.

“Whether its Sarfaraz Ahmed or Mohammad Rizwan, it is irrelevant as long as they are doing their job correctly. The only way to find such players is to use the criteria of performance in whichever format of the game we are talking.”