PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation as cricket committee’s chairman

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has accepted the resignation of Iqbal Qasim as the chairman of cricket committee.

The 67-year-old was reportedly disgruntled with the PCB over the non-revival of departmental cricket in the country and informed the board about his decision to step down via Director of International Cricket Zakir Khan.

Qasim criticised the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in strong words and lamented on the treatment of the players, according to the statement released on the cricket board’s official website.

“(He was a) dummy chairman who cannot recommend a deserving match referee,” Qasim was quoted saying by the PCB on its website. “It is painful to see injustice (being) done to cricketers who have played cricket, fulfil all criteria but suffering.”

The cricket board remarked that it was disappointed that the former batsman decided to resign when his suggestions were not entertained.

“It was disappointing for the PCB to see its cricket committee chairman, instead of supporting meritocracy and respecting the decision of the independent panel, decided to resign after his ‘recommendation’ was not entertained.

“The PCB is also at pains to explain that when Iqbal Qasim accepted the offer to head its cricket committee on 31 January 2020, the role of the department sides had already been eliminated under the new PCB Constitution 2019, which came into effect on 19 August 2019.”

“He had walked into the role knowing the framework and regulations under which the current PCB management was operating that had no space for the PCB-organised department cricket. Having worked in a corporate organisation, the PCB had hoped Iqbal Qasim would understand, abide and value the constitution.”

The sport’s governing body in the country went on to state optimism of working with Qasim in the future.

Game for the people

At the time of his appointment back in January, Qasim said that he was pleased on being considered for the assignment and will try to utilise all his cricket and corporate experience to deliver best for the sport in the country.