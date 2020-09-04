Iqbal Qasim steps down as PCB committee chief

Former cricketer Iqbal Qasim announced that he has stepped down as the head of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) committee.

The 67-year-old, who represented Pakistan in 65 fixtures, was appointed head of the PCB cricket committee on January 31, 2020.

The committee comprises former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram, chief selector of the women’s team Urooj Mumtaz, former pacer Umar Gul and former Test opener Ali Naqvi.

Qasim has informed the PCB about his decision through PCB’s Director of International Cricket and the committee coordinator Zakir Khan.

Qasim has said that he took the decision after PCB decided not to revive departmental cricket in the country.

“I have informed the cricket board of my decision to step down from the position,” he said. “I had my differences with the board over the fact that departmental cricket was not being revived here.”

“I have informed the cricket board in writing that I will no longer perform my duties as the committee’s chief. I have not officially resigned from the position but I also won’t be continuing my duties.”

‘Utilise all my experience and knowledge’

On his appointment, Qasim was quoted saying by the PCB in a press release that he was pleased on being considered for the assignment and will try to utilise all his cricket and corporate experience and knowledge in the successful delivery of his responsibilities.

He went on to say that cricket is a game that belongs to the people of Pakistan. “I think anyone who thinks can make a positive and meaningful contribution to Pakistan cricket, should come forward and play their active part.”