Star-studded international cricketers shortlisted for Lanka Premier League 2020

Posted: Sep 12, 2020
Posted: Sep 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the list of 150 players for the draft of the inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

The selection of the players for the tournament will take place on October 1, according to a statement by the SLC.

“The player auction of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) will be held on 1st of October 2020,” the media release stated. “About 150 top-notch cricketers including Chris Gayle, Darren Sammy, Darren Bravo, Shahid Afridi, Shakib-Al-Hasan, Ravi Bopara, Colin Munro, Munaf Patel and Vernon Philander are in line to play in the inaugural edition of the LPL.”

According to the rules, each franchise is allowed to buy a maximum of six overseas players.

“A total of 30 international cricketers and 65 local cricketers are expected to make up the five teams.”

Earlier, the Galle franchise had announced the signing of former Pakistan captain Afridi as its marquee player.

The 20-over competition will be contested from November 14 to December 6. The matches will be played in Dambulla, Pallekele and Hambantota.

Lanka Premier League, Lanka Premier League 2020, LPL 2020, LPL 2020 draft, Cricket, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket
 
