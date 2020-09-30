Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that Imad Wasim and Fahim Ashraf have been ruled out of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament.

The announcement was made by the PCB in a press release on Tuesday.

Imad Wasim was to lead defending champions Northern in the 20-over competition. The all-rounder has been replaced by Mohammad Ismail, who has been promoted from the Second XI team.

Central Punjab pacer Fahim Ashraf has been replaced with Ali Shan.

Ghulam Mudassir replaces the injured Rumman Raees in the Sindh team.

Earlier, it was reported that left-arm pacer was ruled out of the entire domestic season due to a back injury.

The National T20 Cup First XI begins on September 30 in Multan with defending champions Northern playing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the opening game.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket Fahim Ashraf imad wasim National T20 Cup PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Fahim Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf and Imad Wasim National T20 Cup, National T20 Cup First XI, National T20 Cup 2020-21, National T20 Cup First XI,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.