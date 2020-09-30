Imad Wasim, Fahim Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that Imad Wasim and Fahim Ashraf have been ruled out of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament.

The announcement was made by the PCB in a press release on Tuesday.

Imad Wasim was to lead defending champions Northern in the 20-over competition. The all-rounder has been replaced by Mohammad Ismail, who has been promoted from the Second XI team.

Central Punjab pacer Fahim Ashraf has been replaced with Ali Shan.

Ghulam Mudassir replaces the injured Rumman Raees in the Sindh team.

Earlier, it was reported that left-arm pacer was ruled out of the entire domestic season due to a back injury.

The National T20 Cup First XI begins on September 30 in Multan with defending champions Northern playing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the opening game.