Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma

Pakistan U19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed believes it is premature to compare young Haider Ali with India’s prolific batsman Rohit Sharma.

The 19-year-old arrived in international cricket in an emphatic fashion as he became the first Pakistan batsman to score a half-century on his T20I debut.

Haider, while talking to the media in June earlier this year, revealed that he idiolise Sharma and called him his ‘role model’.

Ahmed, while talking to the media at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore, has expressed happiness over the success of the young batsman but believes it is too early to compare him with someone like Rohit.

“Not only did he [Haider] played well in the U19 World Cup and the PSL but he also made his mark in the senior national side as well,” said Ahmed. “He is a good player but it is premature to compare him with someone like Rohit Sharma.”

He continued by saying: “I am very happy over the success he has achieved so far and I want him to be consistent with his performances.”

The right-hander grabbed the spotlight during the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) where he managed to score 239 runs at an average of 29.87 with a strike-rate of 158.27 which included one half-century.