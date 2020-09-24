Heat extend lead over Celtics in NBA Eastern Conference finals

Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics by 112-109 in the fourth game of their NBA Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

Tyler Herro scored a career high 37 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 24 as Heat extend their lead to 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The 20-year-old rookie Herro made five of 10 threes as Miami took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The win moved them to within one victory of an NBA finals berth which they will try to secure in game five on Friday.

Goran Dragic had 22 points, and Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, who rebounded from just their second loss of the postseason in game three.

Jayson Tatum scored a team high 28 points, all coming in the second half, and Jaylen Brown had 21 for Boston, who were looking to win consecutive playoff games for the first time since the start of their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

Kemba Walker scored 20, Gordon Hayward 14 and Marcus Smart had 10 points and 11 assists.

Herro shines for Heat

Miami went on a 10-4 run at the end of the first half after Hayward hit a pair of free throws to tie the score 40-40 with 3:38 left in the second.

In the second half, Herro nailed a three pointer with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter to give Miami a 98-90 lead.

Brown made a three pointer and Smart dropped in a layup to get the Celtics within three, but Dragic and Butler each made baskets to pad Miami’s lead.

Dragic responded from beyond the arc and Herro added a layup to put Miami up by nine with 56 seconds left in regulation.

Boston got within three again on a Brown three-pointer with 16 seconds to go, but free throws by Herro and Butler sealed the victory.