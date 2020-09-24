Thursday, September 24, 2020  | 5 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Basketball

Heat extend lead over Celtics in NBA Eastern Conference finals

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Heat extend lead over Celtics in NBA Eastern Conference finals

Photo Courtesy: MiamiHEAT/Twitter

Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics by 112-109 in the fourth game of their NBA Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday.

Tyler Herro scored a career high 37 points and Jimmy Butler chipped in 24 as Heat extend their lead to 3-1 in the best-of-seven series.

The 20-year-old rookie Herro made five of 10 threes as Miami took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The win moved them to within one victory of an NBA finals berth which they will try to secure in game five on Friday.

Goran Dragic had 22 points, and Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds for Miami, who rebounded from just their second loss of the postseason in game three.

Jayson Tatum scored a team high 28 points, all coming in the second half, and Jaylen Brown had 21 for Boston, who were looking to win consecutive playoff games for the first time since the start of their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors.

Kemba Walker scored 20, Gordon Hayward 14 and Marcus Smart had 10 points and 11 assists.

Herro shines for Heat

Miami went on a 10-4 run at the end of the first half after Hayward hit a pair of free throws to tie the score 40-40 with 3:38 left in the second.

In the second half, Herro nailed a three pointer with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter to give Miami a 98-90 lead.

Brown made a three pointer and Smart dropped in a layup to get the Celtics within three, but Dragic and Butler each made baskets to pad Miami’s lead.

Dragic responded from beyond the arc and Herro added a layup to put Miami up by nine with 56 seconds left in regulation.

Boston got within three again on a Brown three-pointer with 16 seconds to go, but free throws by Herro and Butler sealed the victory.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Basketball Boston Celtics Miami Heat nba
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Heat, Celtics, Heat extend lead, Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics, NBA Eastern Conference finals, NBA match results, Basketball,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi's stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning bowling performance for Hampshire
Here's why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Here’s why PM Khan is not reviving departmental cricket
Watch: Somerset's Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Watch: Somerset’s Babar Azam scores sublime century in T20 Blast
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Zimbabwe announce training squad for Pakistan tour
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Maxwell, Carey power Australia to ODI series win against England
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
Ijaz opens up about Haider Ali’s comparison with Rohit Sharma
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
For 2021 T20 World Cup, Sharjeel eyes Pakistan team return
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
National T20 Cup: Wasim, Ramiz join Urdu commentary panel
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
Sami Aslam to miss National T20 Cup 2nd XI 2020
Shahid Afridi comments on revamped PCB domestic structure
Shahid Afridi comments on revamped PCB domestic structure
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.