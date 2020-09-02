Hafeez, Shaheen make gains in ICC T20I rankings

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have made gains in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Player Rankings on the back of their impressive performances in the recently concluded three-match series against England.

The 39-year-old, who was named man of the series for his 155 runs in two innings, climbed 27 places to reach 44th spot in the batsmen rankings.

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20I rankingshttps://t.co/j6MIRnRvTt pic.twitter.com/7aJ5bGTYGl — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) September 2, 2020

Babar maintained his top position and remains the only player to be placed in the top five across all formats.

On the other hand, Shaheen improved 14 spots to reach career-best ranking of 20 in the bowler’s table.

Shadab Khan, who was the top wicket-taker in the series with five scalps, jumped one place to number eighth whereas Imad Wasim is currently placed on the seventh position.

England and Pakistan both retained their second and fourth position respectively in the team rankings after a 1-1 draw on Sunday.