Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Hafeez, Shaheen make gains in ICC T20I rankings

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Hafeez, Shaheen make gains in ICC T20I rankings

Photo Courtesy: ICC/ Twitter

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi have made gains in the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I Player Rankings on the back of their impressive performances in the recently concluded three-match series against England.

The 39-year-old, who was named man of the series for his 155 runs in two innings, climbed 27 places to reach 44th spot in the batsmen rankings.

Babar maintained his top position and remains the only player to be placed in the top five across all formats.

On the other hand, Shaheen improved 14 spots to reach career-best ranking of 20 in the bowler’s table.

Shadab Khan, who was the top wicket-taker in the series with five scalps, jumped one place to number eighth whereas Imad Wasim is currently placed on the seventh position.

England and Pakistan both retained their second and fourth position respectively in the team rankings after a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cricket imad wasim Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan shadab khan Shaheen Shah Afridi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan, England, T20I rankings, International Cricket Council,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan's defeat in second England T20I
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan’s defeat in second England T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Hafeez, Haider star as Pakistan down England in third T20I
Hafeez, Haider star as Pakistan down England in third T20I
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.