Former Pakistan U19 player rues lack of opportunities

The 22-year-old shared those views in a video on Tuesday

Former Pakistan Under-19 player Mohammad Ahmed Shafiq has revealed that he is facing difficulties in continuing his career because of the new domestic structure.

The prevailing domestic circuit replaced departmental teams with six association sides.

It has come under criticism by former cricketers and members of the cricket board themselves.

Shafiq, who was part of the Pakistan squad in the 2016 U19 World Cup, said in a video posted on social media that he cannot continue his cricket career because of lack of opportunities.

“There has

not been a single platform where I could showcase my talent after the structure

was revamped two years ago,” the left-arm spinner said.

The

22-year-old also lamented on his financial situation. “I haven’t even earned

that much so that I could invest on my career and take it forward it.”

Shafiq played four games for Pakistan in the U19 World Cup 2016 and grabbed five wickets at an average of 21.60. In his last appearance, he returned with figures of 1-35 in seven overs.

He has represented Lahore Lions Under-19s, Pakistan Railways, State Bank of Pakistan, Lahore Under-16s and Lahore Region Blues Under 19s throughout his career.

Support and criticism

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who also serves as the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Patron-in-Chief, has said that the current domestic model is good enough to produce the results in the near future.

The 67-year-old, who led Pakistan to their only World Cup title in 1992, believes that six regional teams will bolster competition among the individuals.

The former all-rounder also expressed his optimism that the Men in Green can win the next ICC World Cup in 2023 due to this system.

Former captain Shahid Afridi has said that it is too soon to draw conclusions on the revamped domestic structure.

On the other hand, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez are in support on the department-based structure as it supports the players financially.

Earlier, Hafeez while talking to Samaa TV, shared his opinion about the new domestic structure by saying: “For me, the real problem is that within departments, there are teams for every sport except cricket and because of that, up to 900 players and 300 supporting staff members are now unemployed.”

Misbah, on the other hand, also shared his views as per ESPNCiricinfo about the plight of cricketers in Pakistan.

“You obviously don’t want cricketers playing in the system to have their livelihoods fully abolished, or have a shortage of players, or that they face financial losses,” he said.