Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

Pakistani footballer Junaid Khan killed in Jamrud attack

Posted: Sep 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistani footballer Junaid Khan killed in Jamrud attack

Pakistani football Mohammad Junaid Khan Afridi was killed in a shooting incident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Jamrud on Friday.

The athlete’s father said he was returning from a football match when he came under attack. His brother sustained injuries as well.

His friends had earlier stated that the victim’s brother had a disagreement and attack took place because of that.

In his professional career, Junaid played in the National Football Championship and also took part in an international ‘feet ball’ tournament in the UAE.

Football jamrud
 
Pakistan, Football, Feet Ball, Mohammad Junaid Khan Afridi, Jamrud, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
 
