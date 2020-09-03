Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Football

FC Barcelona not discussing Lionel Messi’s departure: reports

Posted: Sep 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
FC Barcelona not discussing Lionel Messi's departure: reports

Photo: AFP

FC Barcelona has stated that that they are not in a negotiating mood regarding the sale of its star striker Lionel Messi, Marca has reported.

The Argentine striker has reportedly informed Barcelona about his wish to quit through burofax last week following their humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals stage of the UEFA Champions League.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to English Premier League giants Manchester City which is managed by former Barca manager Pep Guardiola.

Messi has already skipped the pre-season coronavirus testing as well as first two days of the training session under manager Ronald Koeman.

His father and agent Jorge Messi had arrived in Barcelona to meet with the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and negotiate the way forward for the player’s departure from the Camp Nou..

The Spanish daily sporting newspaper reported that Blaugrana has stated that the player’s position in the club remains unchanged.

FC Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that the Argentine is still under contract as the clause, which allows him to leave the club, expired on June 10.

He went on to say that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner plays a key role in their projects as well.

The media outlet also reported that the talks between the two parties were not held in a tense atmosphere and another round of discussion are expected in the near future.

