Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Faisalabad kabaddi player Zubair Baloch killed over family dispute

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Faisalabad kabaddi player Zubair Baloch killed over family dispute

Kabaddi player Zubair Baloch was shot dead over a family dispute in Faisalabad’s Fakharabad Tuesday night, the police confirmed.

Baloch was a well-known player and a prominent member of the Pakistan Army’s kabaddi team. According to the police, he was attacked by his fiancee’s relative.

His family said that Baloch’s fiancee’s family was against their marriage. “My son’s death is not only a loss for us but also for the entire country,” his father said, adding that Baloch had won numerous medals on a national level.

The police have shifted his body to Allied Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Faisalabad CCPO said that a special team has been formed under the senior police office of the Madina police station to investigate the case. Raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrator as soon as possible, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Faisalabad kabaddi Murder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
zubair baloch kabaddi, kabaddi, kabaddi player
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
Australian cricket legend Dean Jones passes away in Mumbai
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB confirms dates for New Zealand tour
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
PCB awards top-tier domestic contract to Fawad Alam, Fahim Ashraf
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Pakistan cricketers pay homage to Australian legend Dean Jones
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
Wasim reveals disappointment over contracted players’ meeting with PM Khan
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
PCB suspends Faisal Iqbal for National T20 Cup
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
South Africa to tour Pakistan in January: PCB CEO
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
Irfan Jnr. signs long-term deal with Sydney-based cricket club
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq reveals team composition for Zimbabwe ODIs
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
New Zealand gets clearance to host Pakistan, West Indies matches
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.