Faisalabad kabaddi player Zubair Baloch killed over family dispute

Kabaddi player Zubair Baloch was shot dead over a family dispute in Faisalabad’s Fakharabad Tuesday night, the police confirmed.

Baloch was a well-known player and a prominent member of the Pakistan Army’s kabaddi team. According to the police, he was attacked by his fiancee’s relative.

His family said that Baloch’s fiancee’s family was against their marriage. “My son’s death is not only a loss for us but also for the entire country,” his father said, adding that Baloch had won numerous medals on a national level.

The police have shifted his body to Allied Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Faisalabad CCPO said that a special team has been formed under the senior police office of the Madina police station to investigate the case. Raids are being conducted to arrest the perpetrator as soon as possible, he added.