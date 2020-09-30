Fahim Ashraf ruled out of the National T20 Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that all-rounder Fahim Ashraf has been ruled out of the National T20 Cup First XI tournament.

The announcement was made by the PCB in a press release on Tuesday.

Central Punjab pacer Fahim Ashraf has been replaced with Ali Shan for the entire competition.

The cricket board stated that Northern skipper and star all-rounder Imad Wasim will miss the Multan leg of the tournament. He will be replaced by Mohammad Ismail, who has been promoted from the Second XI team.

Ghulam Mudassir replaces the injured Rumman Raees in the Sindh team.

Earlier, it was reported that left-arm pacer was ruled out of the entire domestic season due to a back injury.

The National T20 Cup First XI begins on September 30 in Multan with defending champions Northern playing against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the opening game.