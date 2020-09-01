Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
Cricket

England win toss, opt to field in third Pakistan T20I

Posted: Sep 1, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
England win toss, opt to field in third Pakistan T20I

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

England have won the toss and elected to field in the third and final T20I against Pakistan in Manchester on Tuesday.

The Three Lions remain unchanged for the fixture.

The Green Shirts have made three changes to their side. Haider Ali is making his T20I debut as he comes in for Iftikhar Ahmed whereas Sarfaraz Ahmed takes over wicketkeeping responsibilites from Mohammad Rizwan. Pacer Mohammad Amir, who sustained an injury in the previous game, has been replaced with Wahab Riaz.

England are heading into the fixture on the back of a five-wicket win in the second fixture in the three-match series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are playing to draw the series and end their bilateral tour on a winning note.

England XI: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Cricket England Pakistan
 
MOST READ
