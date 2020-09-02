England should tour Pakistan, says new ECB chief

The newly-appointed England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chairman Ian Watmore has said that his side should definitely tour Pakistan provided the country is safe to host international fixture.

England haven’t toured Pakistan since 2005-06. The doors of international cricket in the South Asian country were shut after a terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore back in 2009. They hosted their ‘home’ games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, international sides began to tour Pakistan with Zimbabwe being the first team to arrive in the country for a limited-overs tour in 2015.

Since then, Pakistan have hosted Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and World XI. It also went on to host entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) on home soil this year.

England are scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2022.

Watmore, speaking before the third and final T20I between England and Pakistan, said that the tour would be a win-win situation for both countries.

“It would be brilliant for us and for the game there to get cricket back on. With Pakistan back hosting cricket we should definitely go and tour there if it’s at all safe to do so,” he said as quoted by the AFP.

His remarks come after England’s head coach Chris Silverwood had agreed on leading a team to Pakistan whereas Test skipper Joe Root had said that he would love to play in the country.

All-rounder Chris Woakes had also said that he would be willing to take part in the future editions of the PSL.

Pakistan’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said that the crowds would really appreciate the England players touring the country whereas legendary pacer Wasim Akram stated that English side should tour the country as a goodwill gesture.

Pakistan, one of the cricketing world’s financially poorer nations, have helped spare the ECB losses that could have totaled hundreds of millions of pounds by going ahead with tour of England even when Britain was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.