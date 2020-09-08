Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Football

David Beckham, wife successfully battled coronavirus: reports

Posted: Sep 8, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
David Beckham, wife successfully battled coronavirus: reports

Photo: AFP

England’s footballing legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham have reportedly battled with coronavirus for months after attending a series of networking functions in the United States and Britain.

As per English tabloid The Sun, the star-studded couple attended numerous events including the launch of David’s Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Inter Miami and the 21st birthday of their son Brooklyn in the month of March.

Following that, the dynamic couple was tested for Covid-19 once they returned home.

The report further stated the former Real Madrid’s star midfielder’s medical condition deteriorated and the whole family were put in a ‘rigid qurantine’ to control the situation by Victoria.

 “David started to feel ill and then Victoria developed a sore throat and high temperature,” a source was quoted in the report. “At the same time, several of their team including drivers, bodyguards and assistants fell ill — a couple of them very badly so.”

“Victoria really panicked and made the whole family quarantine rigidly for more than two weeks. She was utterly petrified they might be super-spreaders, and did all she could to minimise all future risk.”

It is believed that after observing a strict quarantine, both David and Victoria have been cleared by the health authorities to resume their daily activities.

MOST READ
