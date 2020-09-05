Ehsan Mani backs ICC chairman from outside ‘Big Three’

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has backed the idea of having a new International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman from outside the ‘Big Three’ boards.

The former head of the governing body Shashank Manohar stepped down from the post more than two months ago but his successor has not been appointed yet.

Mani, while talking to Forbes as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, said that having someone to lead ICC from outside the ‘Big Three’ boards will be beneficial for the game.

“It’s unfortunate it has taken so long,” said Mani. “The politics introduced by Australia, England and India in 2014 to protect their positions — now they are struggling to unwind it because it doesn’t suit them anymore. It would be healthier to have someone (the chairperson) not from the ‘big three’.”

‘Conflict of interest’

Recent media reports suggested the current ECB chairman Colin Graves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, NZC chairman Greg Barclay and Cricket West Indies (CWI) head Dave Cameron are in the running for the post.

However, the 75-year-old believes that any appointment out of the four above mentioned candidates will highlight the ‘conflict of interest’.

“There is a huge problem of conflict of interest on the board,” said Mani. “I’ve never seen that before, not in 17 years. This sort of conflict of interest is not transparent. The ICC is crying out for more independent directors.”