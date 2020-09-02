Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

ECB thanks PCB for bilateral tour during Covid-19 crisis

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
ECB thanks PCB for bilateral tour during Covid-19 crisis

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for touring the country during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The Men in Green became the second Test playing nation to tour Britain after West Indies following a lengthy break due to health crisis.

England won the three-match Test series 1-0 whereas the T20I series ended with a 1-1 scoreline.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Cricket ecb England Pakistan PCB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ECB, PCB, England and Wales Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Board, Covid-19, coronavirus, England vs Pakistan 2020, #ENGvPAK, Pakistan tour of England 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Video: Mohammad Amir violates SOPs during first England-Pakistan T20I
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan's defeat in second England T20I
Babar highlights reason for Pakistan’s defeat in second England T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Rain washes out first England-Pakistan T20I
Hafeez, Haider star as Pakistan down England in third T20I
Hafeez, Haider star as Pakistan down England in third T20I
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
Three clubs Lionel Messi can join after leaving FC Barcelona
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
First T20I preview: Babar eyes series win against England
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Morgan, Malan help England down Pakistan in second T20I
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
Pakistan’s Asif Ali reprimanded for violating CPL code of conduct
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
PCB announces squads for 2020-21 domestic season
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
Shane Warne backs Pakistan to improve after ‘difficult’ England tour
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.