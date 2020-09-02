ECB thanks PCB for bilateral tour during Covid-19 crisis

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for touring the country during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

The Men in Green became the second Test playing nation to tour Britain after West Indies following a lengthy break due to health crisis.

Massive respect and thanks to @TheRealPCB for coming over in these extraordinary times 🤜 🤛 pic.twitter.com/1UlpuShRyk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 1, 2020

England won the three-match Test series 1-0 whereas the T20I series ended with a 1-1 scoreline.