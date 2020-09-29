Djokovic makes perfect start in French Open 2020

Novak Djokovic has a perfect start to his French Open 2020 campaign as he brushed aside Sweden’s Mikael Ymer in straight sets on Tuesday.

He registered a 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 win to start his bid to become the first man in half a century to win all four Grand Slam titles twice.

It was the world number one’s 32nd win in 33 matches in 2020, his only loss coming when he was defaulted from the US Open.

World number one Djokovic, bidding for a second French Open title and 18th career major, will play either Hugo Dellien of Bolivia or Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis for a place in the last 32.