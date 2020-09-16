Wednesday, September 16, 2020  | 27 Muharram, 1442
Cricket

Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Despite criticism, PM Khan backs current domestic structure

Photo: AFP

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has backed the current domestic structure to produce good results in the near future.

PM Khan met with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials and cricketers including Test captain Azhar Ali and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez in a high-profile meeting on Wednesday.

Talking after the summit, the 67-year-old showed optimism that the current domestic structure—which is often criticised for the lack of departments’ involvement—is good enough to produce the results in the near future.

“I can tell you with my own experience that the kind of talent we have in Pakistan is unparalleled to any other country in the world,” said PM Khan. “Over the years, we kept producing players despite having a very flawed system. Now, finally, we have the kind of system which I believe is good enough to produce the results in the future. Every time there is a new system in place, people will have difficulties managing it but we should stay focused on our ultimate objective.”

Eyes on World Cup 2023

PM Khan also congratulated the current PCB management for bringing changes in the domestic structure, which according will intensify the competition.

“If you look at Australia, they have a competitive domestic structure which is why they are always amongst the best teams in the world,” he said. “For 40 years, I wanted to have a system like the one we have right now and I want to congratulate Ehsan Mani and his management for making this possible. I hope with this system in place, we will win the next ICC World Cup in 2023.”

